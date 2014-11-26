INSIGHT-Behind Google's Europe woes, American accents

* Google in firing line in Europe as lawmakers vote on
BRUSSELS, Nov 26 When EU politicians call for
the break-up of Google, it can sound like sour grapes, the
anti-American backlash of an ageing Europe envious, and fearful,
of the wealth and growing power of young U.S. tech giants.
But should any American take time on Thanksgiving to scoff
at Thursday's non-binding vote in the European Parliament, when
lawmakers may urge EU regulators to get tough with the search
engine Goliath, they should know that behind the EU antitrust
probe of Google stand not only Europeans but U.S. competitors.
Indeed, to many in Brussels it is Google's fellow Americans
- such as Microsoft, Expedia and TripAdvisor - whose complaints
and big-money lobbying have driven a four-year-old investigation
by the powerful European Commission into whether Google abuses
its dominance of Internet searches to push favoured Web sites.
"The American companies are using the European Commission as
a battleground among themselves," a senior EU official told
Reuters. "They are the ones coming to us with complaints.
"They are the ones who are not happy when rivals present
concessions and say these are not enough."
U.S. companies like Microsoft, hit by a $700-million fine
last year for foisting its flagging Explorer browser on PC
buyers, are well aware of the Commission's power in the world's
biggest economic bloc. It also may seem more aggressive than its
counterpart in Washington, which last year dropped its own case
inquiry into Google, concluding the firm had not broken rules.
Three attempts it made to reach a settlement were turned
down by EU competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia, who agreed
with Google's rivals that concessions it offered to avoid a fine
of up to $5 billion were not enough. The case is now in the
hands of Margrethe Vestager, who succeeded Almunia this month.
U.S. tech firms "are all playing on a little playing field",
said Bert Foer, head of Washington think-tank the American
Antitrust Institute. "Naturally they're going to move fastest
and farthest in jurisdictions that have more favourable laws.
"While there's not a whole lot of difference between
American antitrust law and European antitrust law, there is a
difference in enforcement style and aggressiveness right now. So
it's not surprising that a lot of the fight is over there. And
it's not surprising that a lot of the companies are American."
"It's simply not about one side of the ocean against the
other," said Thomas Vinje, a partner in the Brussels office of
London law firm Clifford Chance. He is advising FairSearch, a
group of firms including Microsoft, Oracle and Twenga in their
complaint against Google with the European Commission.
"Never has a competition case brought together such a
geographical or industrial breadth of concerned parties. There's
just never been anything like it," said Vinje. "Probably never
has any company exerted so much power on so many key markets."
TRANSATLANTIC SUSPICION
That is not to say that there is no anti-U.S. animus in
Europe, among the public and some politicians. It is a fact
Google, which declined comment for this article, highlights in
portraying itself at times as caught in Transatlantic crossfire.
Last year's revelations of U.S. spying on the digital doings
of Europeans, including even German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
heightened mistrust of U.S. power in the digital world - though
Europeans still use Google overwhelmingly to search the Web.
Google suffered a setback this year when the EU supreme
court upheld a "right to be forgotten", ordering it to block
links to information if people request it. It
also faces legal challenges over copyright fees, led notably by
German publishers, and over a variety of privacy concerns.
Underscoring a sense of siege following the drafting of the
resolution in the European Parliament, the U.S. mission to the
EU in Brussels issued a statement appealing for objectivity so
that the antitrust case was not "politicised".
Vinje, however, said talk of anti-Americanism was overdone
and accused Google executives of "pushing the line that its
troubles are driven by anti-U.S. sentiments in Europe" to gloss
over what he said were real concerns about its business.
Antitrust lawyer Alfonso Lamadrid at the Brussels office of
Spanish firm Garrigues said the legal troubles of Google, and
other U.S. firms, simply reflected their global success: "It is
mainly because in most cases U.S. firms are the allegedly
dominant players worldwide. I wish more European firms were in a
position to be subject to similar investigations in the U.S."
Michael Marelus, at the Brussels office of Anglo-American
law firm DLA Piper which is not directly involved in the Google
case, also played down the political elements of the EU inquiry:
"Politics is clearly and heavily involved in any statement
made by the European Parliament and very much so in the
parliament's call to consider unbundling Google," he said.
"It would however be unfair to say that U.S. companies are
being targeted as such ... It seems that parliament is taking an
aggressive stand in considering unbundling Google in the hope of
ultimately obtaining a more realistic commitment from it."
The resolution, being debated in parliament on Wednesday,
was proposed by a German conservative and Spanish
liberal. While the legislature has no power in
the matter, and it does not single out Google by name, the call
for the Commission to consider separating searches from other
services is intended to increase pressure on antitrust chief
Vestager to act quickly.
A Danish liberal, she has sole power to decide and has kept
her own counsel. Fellow commissioners with roles in the digital
market have given mixed signals, voicing concern about monopoly
but also rejecting a break-up.
Backed by members of the main centre-right and centre-left
parties, the resolution was expected to pass on Thursday in a
vote scheduled after noon (1100 GMT).
