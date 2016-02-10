Google to scrub web search results more widely to soothe EU objections

* EU court ruled Europeans had a "right to be forgotten"
online
* EU privacy watchdogs want Google to scrub web results
globally
* Google has de-listed links from European search engines
only
* French regulator threatened to fine Google last year
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Google will start
scrubbing search results across all its websites when accessed
from a European country to soothe the objections of Europe's
privacy regulators to its implementation of a landmark EU
ruling, a person close to the company said.
The U.S. company has been at loggerheads with several
European Union data protection authorities since the European
Court of Justice ruled in May 2014 that people could ask search
engines such as Google and Microsoft's Bing to remove
inadequate or irrelevant information that appears under searches
for their name - dubbed the "right to be forgotten".
The French data protection authority in September threatened
to fine Google if it did not scrub search results globally
across all versions of its website, such as Google.com.
But the company has stuck to its position that it should
clean up search results only on European domains such as
Google.fr or Google.de because to do otherwise would have a
chilling effect on the free flow of information.
To address the concerns of European authorities, the
Internet giant will soon start polishing search results across
all its websites when someone conducts a search from the country
where the removal request originated, a person close to the
company said.
That means that if a German resident asks Google to de-list
a link popping up under searches for his or her name, the link
will not be visible on any version of Google's website,
including Google.com, when the search engine is accessed from
Germany.
The company will filter search results according to a user's
IP address, meaning people accessing Google from outside Europe
will not be affected, the person added.
Since the ruling in 2014, Google has received 386,038
requests for removal, according to its transparency website. It
has accepted about 42 percent of them.
The company has notified all EU data protection authorities
of the upcoming changes.
A spokeswoman for Britain's data protection watchdog said
the change proposed by Google appeared to address concerns it
had previously expressed "on the scope of the requirement to
de-list".
A spokeswoman for the French CNIL - which chairs a working
group of EU privacy regulators - said authorities had been
informed of Google's plans, which showed that the "issue of
territorial scope requires careful thought."
"These elements are currently the object of an inquiry by
the services of the CNIL," she said.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Adrian Croft)