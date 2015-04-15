UPDATE 1-Past EU antitrust probes show Google stock may languish

BRIEF-Five Star Senior Living Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Five star senior living inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
NEW YORK, April 15 The European Union launched an antitrust probe on Wednesday into Google Inc's Android system, and if recent history is any indicator, the shares of the Internet services company might have trouble until the issue is resolved.
There have been high-profile investigations by the EU into two other U.S. technology companies in the past 10 years. In both cases shares fell from the initiation to the resolution of the probes, although both rebounded in the two months following the end.
Intel Corp fell about 35 percent during an EU investigation between July 2007 and May 2009. After paying a fine, the Dow component rose nearly 10 percent over the subsequent two months.
The EU initiated three investigations into Microsoft Corp between 2008 and 2013. The first two were resolved without a fine, but over the period of the third investigation, which was resolved with a fine, the stock fell about 5 percent. It rose by roughly the same amount in the subsequent two months.
The EU's investigation into Google was first reported by media outlets on Tuesday, when the stock fell 1.6 percent. The company's shares closed up 0.2 percent at $541.04 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Christian Plumb and Andre Grenon)
* Ruth’S Hospitality Group, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
LUXEMBOURG, May 5 The continued global economic expansion offers an "extraordinary window of opportunity" for investors, particularly in European markets that haven't yet fully priced in the positive outlook, Blackrock vice chairman Philipp Hildebrand said on Friday.