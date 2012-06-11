INSIGHT-Google goes softly-softly on European antitrust

| BRUSSELS, June 11
BRUSSELS, June 11 Google is searching for the
answer to a four-billion-dollar question: can a new, gentler
approach from a U.S. tech giant persuade the European Union to
be more lenient in competition cases?
The world's dominant Internet search provider has been in
the EU executive's crosshairs since November 2010, when the
European Commission started an investigation after complaints
it had abused its position to crush smaller firms, an accusation
once reserved for rival Microsoft Corp. The Commission could
fine Google up to 10 percent of global revenues - nearly $40
billion last year - and order changes to its operations. The
alternative, a long battle in EU courts, might harm its image.
Key decisions are likely within months, and all participants
in the investigation hope they can do better than previous
cases. In the past, companies campaigned aggressively and faced
stiff fines. For its part, the Commission was criticised for
being too slow in an industry that needed to keep innovating.
Competition chief Joaquin Almunia said last month he was
keen to get a faster resolution than in the past. Google says it
has learned not to be openly combative.
Almunia has said he has "concerns where Google business
practices may be considered as abuses of dominance". These
include the possibility Google's general searches direct users
to its own specialist search services, away from smaller rivals.
He said on Friday Google had until early July to come up with
remedies - that is, to decide how much of its operational model
it would be prepared to give up. In particular, Google might
need to give away aspects of its search algorithms - its Web
search instructions, a secret that some compare to the formula
for Coca-Cola.
"WE GET IT"
The case marks a coming-of-age for the company which rose on
the mantra "Don't be evil."
Since the EU investigation started, Executive Chairman Eric
Schmidt has been on a campaign to show Google in a conciliatory
light, highlighting the ways it benefits Europe. The company has
sponsored studies, one of which found that the Internet created
2.6 jobs for each one it destroyed.
However, Google's European story-line now has much in common
with those of other big American tech firms: they achieve market
dominance and annoy competitors who complain the big company is
ruining their business, and attack in the EU.
Microsoft was accused in 1998 of not giving rivals enough
information to design products that could work with its dominant
Windows PC operating system, a case broadened in 2000 to include
video players. In 2004, it was fined 497 million euros and went
on the attack, funding lobby groups to push its case. Bill Gates
told reporters Microsoft's rivals were trying to use EU
regulators to "castrate" his new operating system.
In 2008, EU regulators slapped Microsoft with the
Commission's biggest-ever fine of 899 million euros for delaying
changes it had demanded. (The record was beaten in 2009 by a
1.06 billion euro fine on chipmaker Intel.)
Schmidt told a U.S. Senate hearing in September it would not
seek to antagonise regulators. "We get it," he told lawmakers,
alluding to Microsoft. "By that I mean, we get the lessons of
our corporate predecessors."
80 PERCENT
As well as being an important market for tech firms, the EU
for some years has been a more promising arena for antitrust
business than the United States.
The Commission is obliged to examine all complaints it
receives, though it only opens formal proceedings on merit.
According to Lars Kjolbye, a partner in the Brussels office of
law firm Covington and Burling, U.S. courts and agencies have
become quite conservative, whereas EU agencies have been much
more willing to expand the limits of the law when they believe
something harms the economy.
In Europe, the obstacles to saying, 'You've violated the law
because you didn't give competitors access to information' have
been gradually watered down over the last 10 or 15 years, he
says. "Companies tend to go to Europe as plaintiffs in abuse of
dominance cases because they're more likely to get traction with
the agencies."
Google's competition includes Microsoft but is mostly small,
specialist Internet services which argue the Silicon Valley
giant is ensuring their names come low or don't even figure in
searches.
In Europe, 80 percent of Web searches are run on Google,
according to the most recent figures by comScore, compared with
67 percent in the United States. Its opponents say that means
Google, which makes its money by advertising sales, can make or
break a business by its ranking. They say Google is skewing the
market to help its ventures in specialised searches such as
travel.
Three firms originally complained to the Commission in early
2010. They included 1PlusV, which runs French legal search
website Ejustice.fr, and British search firm Foundem, which
helps users find low-cost household gadgets.
Foundem in 2011 published a narrative saying Google had
become a strangler of start-ups. "Google crushed competition in
price comparison, video search and travel," says Foundem CEO
Shivaun Raff. "Many firms have died when shut out of Google
results," she adds, citing a British online map service,
streetmap.co.uk.
Opponents - the number later grew to 16 - also point out
that Google has been launching new services such as Google+, a
social network which encourages people to spend more time on
Google's own services.
Almunia, who has had a team of around a
dozen competition lawyers on the case, has alluded to this
complaint. He also said he was concerned Google may be copying
original material such as user reviews from rival websites such
as Yelp; that it might be shutting out online advertising
consultants and agencies; and that it might prevent users from
reaching rival ad systems from AdWords, Google's auction-based
advertising business.
For Google's enemies, the fact Almunia gave a public
heads-up in May could herald punishments to come. "It tells us
the commission thinks there is substance to a number of the
complaints," said David Wood, a lawyer who represents I-comp, an
industry group that is highly critical of Google. "Google needs
to come up with something pretty substantial."
Google - which has boosted its antitrust team in Europe to
five lawyers from three in the last two years - said it
disagreed with Almunia's conclusions. Users are not locked in,
it says, but can easily switch to Microsoft's Bing or an
alternative, a crucial difference between cases where users can
run only one computer operating system. It also says the
complaints are basically a result of all companies wanting to
turn up first in its search results.
"Not every website can come out on top, or even appear on
the first page of our results," Susan Wojcicki, a senior
executive for product management, and Udi Manber, vice president
for Engineering, commented in a joint blog post on the EU probe.
"So there will almost always be website owners who are unhappy
about their rankings."
Moreover, Google says the small companies claiming to be its
victims are linked to Microsoft. The third original complainant,
Ciao.de, is a German travel search site owned by Microsoft.
Several are also members of I-comp, whose most prominent member
is Microsoft, and which produces position papers on subjects
such as web market concentration. I-comp lawyer Wood
acknowledges the organisation is not independent, but says "our
palette is much broader than Microsoft's."
SOCIAL MEDIA RIVALS
Google also points out that it faces increasing competition,
online and on mobiles, from companies such as Facebook.
"Competition on the web has increased dramatically in the last
two years since the Commission started looking at this and the
competitive pressures Google faces are tremendous," Google
spokesman Al Verney said in a statement. "Innovation online has
never been greater."
Meanwhile, it has been doing deals to try to appease
complainants in separate cases and raise its image. It
has agreed with several royalty collection societies to deliver
payments for material played on its YouTube site, signed an
accord with France's biggest book publisher Hachette Livre on
out-of-print books, and blurred out photos of German homes on
Street View after complaints over privacy. On one trip to
France, Google boss Schmidt met then-President Nicolas Sarkozy
and pledged to build a European cultural institute and a Paris
R&D centre. Sarkozy in turn said he would launch a channel on
YouTube.
It's not clear if all this can help.
In the United States, says Eric Goldman, Director of the
High Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara University, the question
is: "Is Google benefiting consumers? So long as they are doing a
good job for consumers, we don't care that other companies are
getting squeezed." But to establish an abuse in EU law it is not
always necessary to prove consumer harm, according to an EU
official.
Any disciplinary action could lead to more than a fine. An
adverse EU decision may spark damages claims in other
jurisdictions worldwide. Seven months after the EU announced its
investigation, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) launched
its own probe into Google's business practices.
"The greater risk is to Google's business model," said
Albert Foer, president of U.S.-based think tank American
Antitrust Institute. "How will it have to be modified in order
to satisfy a variety of regulators who reflect different laws,
different economic factors, and different cultures?"