Google offers Fiber plan to small businesses in Kansas City

Nov 11 Google Inc said it is offering early access to its super-fast fiber-optic network for small businesses in certain areas in Kansas City, Kansas.

The search giant currently provides its Fiber service at a rate of up to $120 a month in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Fiber delivers internet speeds at 1 gigabit per second, as much as 100 times faster than the average U.S. network.

Google, which has a fiber network in Provo, Utah and is currently building one in Austin, Texas, said it does not have plans for providing Fiber to small businesses in other cities. (bit.ly/1syi1QP) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)