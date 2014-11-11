Google offers Fiber plan to small businesses in Kansas City

Nov 11 Google Inc said it is offering
early access to its super-fast fiber-optic network for small
businesses in certain areas in Kansas City, Kansas.
The search giant currently provides its Fiber service at a
rate of up to $120 a month in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
Fiber delivers internet speeds at 1 gigabit per second, as
much as 100 times faster than the average U.S. network.
Google, which has a fiber network in Provo, Utah and is
currently building one in Austin, Texas, said it does not have
plans for providing Fiber to small businesses in other cities.
(bit.ly/1syi1QP)
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)