Google loses bid to keep anti-Islamic video online during appeal

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected Google's request to put on hold an order requiring the company to remove an anti-Islamic video from YouTube while litigation around the issue continued.

The order came from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
