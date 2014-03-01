Google loses bid to keep anti-Islamic video online during appeal

BRIEF-Brown & Brown reports Q1 earnings per share $0.49
* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected Google's request to put on hold an order requiring the company to remove an anti-Islamic video from YouTube while litigation around the issue continued.
The order came from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
* Tokyo Gas will spend billions of Yen for 33% of the Birdsboro Power Plant being built in State Of Pennsylvania by a regional energy company - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: