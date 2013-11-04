Google to spend another 450 mln euros on Finnish data centre

HAMINA, Finland Nov 4 Google said on Monday it would invest another 450 million euros ($607 million) over the next few years on a data centre in southeastern Finland, a boost for a country struggling with Nokia's decline and weakness in paper and steel industries.

The investment is in addition to 350 million euros the world's No. 1 Internet search company has already spent on the data centre, built on the site of paper company Stora Enso's former mill in Hamina, Finland.

Google bought the mill in 2009, turning it into one of its most efficient data centres by taking advantage of the Bay of Finland's naturally chilly seawater to cool its servers.