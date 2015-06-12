UPDATE 2-French watchdog pressures Google on right "to be forgotten"

(Adds Google statement)
PARIS, June 12 Google must scrub search results
worldwide when it agrees to requests from users to be
"forgotten", rather than just from European versions of its
website, France's data protection regulator said on Friday.
The regulator (CNIL) said in a statement that if Google does
not comply within 15 days, it can launch a process leading to
sanctions, ramping up pressure on the U.S. giant following a
landmark European legal ruling.
In May last year, the European Court of Justice ruled that
European residents can ask search engines to delete results that
turn up under a search for their name when they are out of date,
irrelevant or inflammatory - the so-called right to be
forgotten.
Since then, Google and other search engines such as
Microsoft's Bing and Yahoo have begun to grant
de-listing requests when they meet certain criteria.
But there has been much debate over the implementation,
especially of Google's decision only to scrub results from
European sites, leading some to appeal to local regulators.
The company maintains it should only apply the ruling across
its European domains, such as Google.fr in France and Google.de
in Germany.
But EU data protection watchdogs, many legal experts and
former German Justice Minister Sabine
Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger, who has advised Google on privacy
following the European ruling, think it should be global.
Some individuals have taken Google to court to try to force
a change. They include Dan Shefet, a French lawyer born in
Denmark, who won a defamation case in a French court recently
that experts say called for the results to be scrubbed globally.
"In accordance with the (European court) judgment, the CNIL
considers that in order to be effective, de-listing must be
carried out on all extensions of the search engine and that the
service provided by Google search constitutes a single
processing," the CNIL regulator said.
France is the first country to open a potential sanctions
process against Google if it does not change its position. But
the powers of the CNIL remain limited, since it can only impose
fines of up to 150,000 euros ($168,000).
The Mountain View, California-based Google had revenue of
$66 billion last year.
A Google spokesman said the company had been cooperating
closely with data protection authorities and was seeking the
right balance in applying the European Court's decision.
"The ruling focused on services directed to European users,
and that's the approach we are taking in complying with it,"
said the spokesman.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Julia Fioretti; Editing by David
Clarke)