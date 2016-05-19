Google appeals French order for global "right to be forgotten"

BRUSSELS May 19 Alphabet Inc's Google
appealed on Thursday an order from the French data protection
authority to remove certain web search results globally in
response to a European privacy ruling, escalating a fight on the
territorial reach of EU law.
In May 2014 the Court of Justice of the European Union
(CJEU) ruled that people could ask search engines, such as
Google and Microsoft's Bing, to remove inadequate or
irrelevant information from web results appearing under searches
for people's names - dubbed the "right to be forgotten".
"As a matter of both law and principle, we disagree with
this demand," Kent Walker, Google's Senior Vice President and
General Counsel, wrote in a blog post.
The company filed its appeal of the French regulator's order
with France's supreme administrative court, the Conseil d'Etat.
