Google appeals French order for global "right to be forgotten"

BRUSSELS May 19 Alphabet Inc's Google appealed on Thursday an order from the French data protection authority to remove certain web search results globally in response to a European privacy ruling, escalating a fight on the territorial reach of EU law.

In May 2014 the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that people could ask search engines, such as Google and Microsoft's Bing, to remove inadequate or irrelevant information from web results appearing under searches for people's names - dubbed the "right to be forgotten".

"As a matter of both law and principle, we disagree with this demand," Kent Walker, Google's Senior Vice President and General Counsel, wrote in a blog post.

The company filed its appeal of the French regulator's order with France's supreme administrative court, the Conseil d'Etat. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Alastair Macdonald)