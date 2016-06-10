Wikipedia warns against French attempt to extend EU privacy law globally

STOCKHOLM, June 10 Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy
Wales has said an attempt by France to give an online privacy
ruling global force is opening up a "disastrous can of worms"
and could spur global censorship.
Google appealed last month against an order from
the French data protection authority to remove certain web
search results globally.
A 2014 ruling by the European Court of Justice allowed
people to ask the likes of Google or Microsoft's Bing
to remove inadequate or irrelevant information from web results
brought up by searching for their name.
The measure, known as the "right to be forgotten", has
pitted privacy campaigners against defenders of free speech.
"One of the most disturbing things is the regulators in
France have demanded that Google hide things globally, not just
within the borders of France," Wales told Reuters late on
Thursday on the sidelines of the Brilliant Minds conference in
Stockholm.
"That's just opening a disastrous can of worms, because then
it becomes a ridiculous race to the bottom, where the Internet
is censored by the most restrictive jurisdictions," he said.
"And nobody thinks we should censor based on the whims of
the Chinese government, for example. But that's the path that
people go down if they are not careful."
Google complied with France's request, but it scrubbed
results only across its European websites, arguing that to go
further would set a dangerous precedent on the territorial reach
of national laws.
Wales said Wikipedia was also working to adhere to the
legislation.
The French data protection authority argues that a person's
right to privacy should not depend on where an online search is
made, and counters allegations of censorship by noting that the
links in question, hidden when a person's name is searched for
directly, can still be found by searching in different ways.
Wales said his staff at the Wikimedia Foundation, the
non-profit organisation that runs the online encyclopedia,
assembled and written by Internet users around the world, were
spending more and more time dealing with national regulations on
the Internet.
"We've all become somehow kind of amateur lawyers on things
like copyright," he said.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Kevin Liffey)