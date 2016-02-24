France seeks 1.6 bln euros in back taxes from Google -source

PARIS Feb 24 France is seeking 1.6 billion
euros ($1.76 billion) in back taxes from U.S. Internet giant
Google, criticised for its use of aggressive tax
optimisation techniques, a source at the finance ministry said
on Wednesday.
"As far as our country is concerned, back taxes concerning
this company amount to 1.6 billion euros," the official, who
declined to be named, said.
A spokeswoman for Google France declined to comment. An
unsourced 2012 media report mentioned a claim for 1 billion
euros by French authorities, which Google denied at the time.
The tax authority usually issues at least one preliminary
assessment before its final assessment, which can be challenged
in court if not accepted, tax advisers say.
Earlier this month, Finance Minister Michel Sapin ruled out
striking a deal with the U.S. search engine company as the
British government recently did, saying the sums at stake in
France were "far greater" than those in Britain.
Google reached a 130 million pound ($181.18
million)settlement with British tax authorities for the period
since 2005, which British lawmakers criticised on Tuesday as
"disproportionately small".
($1 = 0.9108 euros)
($1 = 0.7175 pounds)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Gwenaelle Barzic and Yann Le
Guernigou; Editing by Paul Taylor)