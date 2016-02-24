UPDATE 1-France seeks 1.6 bln euros in back taxes from Google -source

(Adds finance ministry, details, background, shares)
PARIS Feb 24 France is seeking 1.6 billion
euros ($1.76 billion) in back taxes from U.S. Internet giant
Google, criticised for its use of aggressive tax
optimisation techniques, a source at the finance ministry said
on Wednesday.
"As far as our country is concerned, back taxes concerning
this company amount to 1.6 billion euros," the official, who
spoke on condition of anonymity, said.
A spokeswoman for Google France declined to comment on the
amount when contacted by Reuters, saying only that the company
obeyed tax rules in all countries where it operated.
The finance ministry also declined comment. An unsourced
2012 media report mentioned a claim for 1 billion euros by
French authorities, which Google denied at the time.
Shares in the company were down 1.8 percent in early New
York trade, broadly in line with the Nasdaq average.
French tax authority usually issues at least one preliminary
assessment before its final assessment, which can be challenged
in court if not accepted, tax advisers say.
Earlier this month, Finance Minister Michel Sapin ruled out
striking a deal with the U.S. search engine company as the
British government recently did, saying the sums at stake in
France were "far greater" than those in Britain.
Google reached a 130 million pound ($181.18 million)
settlement with British tax authorities for the period since
2005, which British lawmakers criticised on Wednesday as
"disproportionately small".
France, Britain and other countries have long complained at
the way Google, Yahoo! and other digital giants generate huge
profits in their countries but have their tax base in countries
such as Ireland, where corporate tax rates are far lower.
But the complaints have made little legal headway because EU
tax law protects companies against paying tax in a country where
they do not have what is termed a "permanent establishment".
($1 = 0.9108 euros)
($1 = 0.7175 pounds)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Gwenaelle Barzic and Yann Le
Guernigou; Editing by Paul Taylor)