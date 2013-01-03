FTC could make final decision on Google probe this week - WSJ

Jan 2 The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could make a final decision this week on whether to settle with Google in an anti-trust investigation, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google had been accused of putting its own products high up in search results and giving competitors a lower ranking making it harder for customers to find them. Google has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The WSJ said the FTC was close to completing its investigation into Google's search practices when Google offered to make voluntary changes similar to the settlement it reached on patents after it acquired Motorola Mobility, a handset maker.

Reuters had reported on Dec. 18, 2012 that FTC would delay its decision on the more than two-year investigation to consider Google's offer.

The agreement would allow the FTC to enforce Google's voluntary commitments, some of these people told the journal. ()

Google, in December had been prepared to make some changes to its business practices to secure an end to the FTC investigation.

Neither the FTC nor Google could be reached for comment.