FTC questions tech companies on Google practices-Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, March 13 Antitrust regulators
investigating Google for potential antitrust violations have
asked Apple Inc how it incorporates Google search on its iPad
and iPhone, Bloomberg reported citing two people familiar with
the matter.
The Federal Trade Commission sent the request for
information as part of its investigation into allegations that
Google uses its monopoly in search to favor the
company's other services.
Bloomberg said that other handset makers and wireless
carriers also were sent the subpoenas.
The information requests follow talks in 2010 between Apple
and Microsoft over whether Bing would replace Google as
the default search on the iPhone. Apple went with
Google, and the two companies share the resulting ad revenue.
A FTC spokeswoman declined comment. Google also declined
comment and Apple did not respond to a request for comment.
Google has been broadly accused of using its clout in the
search market to shut out rivals, like travel search, by putting
them low in search results.
In January, regulators expanded the probe to include
Google+, the search giant's new social networking tool, which
launched last June and offers many of the capabilities available
on Twitter and on Facebook.