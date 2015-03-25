U.S. FTC says regrets release of documents on Google probe

WASHINGTON, March 25 Three U.S. Federal Trade
Commission members said on Wednesday they regretted the
inadvertent release of part of an agency report about its probe
of Google Inc as the company continues to face
antitrust scrutiny from European authorities.
The document, which was at the center of a report by The
Wall Street Journal, indicated that key staff members at the FTC
were in favor of suing Google for allegedly breaking antitrust
law. The agency settled with the search and advertising company
in early 2013.
In a statement the commissioners -- Chairwoman Edith
Ramirez, Julie Brill and Maureen Ohlhausen -- defended the final
outcome.
"Contrary to recent press reports, the commission's decision
on the search allegations was in accord with the recommendations
of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, Bureau of Economics, and
Office of General Counsel," the commissioners said.
The agency said that it regretted the release of the
documents, which were confidential and should not have been
included in a response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
"We are taking additional steps to ensure that such a
disclosure does not occur in the future," the commissioners
said.
The release came as European antitrust regulators decide
their next steps in a four-year investigation of Google.
Google declined comment on the commissioners' statement.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Andrew Hay)