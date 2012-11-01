UPDATE 1-FTC staff recommends Google be sued over patents-source

WASHINGTON Nov 1 A Federal Trade Commission
staff report has recommended that the government sue Google for
violating U.S. antitrust law because it asked courts to stop the
sale of some products that infringe its essential patents, a
source told Reuters Thursday.
The five-member commission is inclined to vote in favor of
suing Google Inc, the Internet search engine company,
according to the source, who declined to be identified to
protect business relationships.
Bloomberg News was the first to report the staff
recommendation on Thursday.
Apple Inc, Google and Microsoft Corp have
sued each other many times in various countries, each alleging
that their respective patents are being infringed by rivals in
the highly competitive smartphone market.
In many cases, the companies ask that their rivals' products
to be banned from stores.
In a few cases, the patents involved are considered
"standard essential patents," which holders pledged to license
on fair and reasonable terms. Many antitrust enforcers believe
it is inappropriate for companies to ask for sales bans based on
the infringement of essential patents.
Google has sued both Apple and Microsoft in the United
States, saying the companies infringed on standard essential
patents, according to Florian Mueller, an expert on the
smartphone patent wars.
The FTC is looking into a long list of complaints brought by
rivals of the search company, which is also accused of using its
dominance to squash rivals in vertical search areas such as
shopping and travel.
Google declined to discuss the report, saying "we take our
commitments to license on fair, reasonable, and
non-discriminatory terms very seriously."
FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said in mid-September that he
expected a decision in the case by the end of the year. A
decision could be a lawsuit or, more likely, a settlement.
Google has settled with U.S. law enforcement agencies in the
past.
For example, it settled with the FTC following privacy
gaffes during the botched roll out of its social network, Buzz,
and later paid $22.5 million to settle charges that it bypassed
the privacy settings of customers using Apple's Safari browser.
Google also paid a $500 million settlement in 2011 to the
Justice Department for knowingly accepting illegal
advertisements from Canadian pharmacies selling in the United
States.