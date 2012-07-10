UPDATE 1-Google to pay $22.5 mln to settle privacy charges-source

* Google tracked people who blocked tracking cookies
* Google says tracking did not harm consumers
* FTC declined comment
July 10 Google Inc is close to settling
charges that it bypassed the privacy settings of customers using
Apple Inc's Safari browser, according to two sources
familiar with the matter.
Google will pay $22.5 million to settle the matter, said one
of the sources, who spoke privately to protect relationships.
The fine would be the largest penalty ever levied on a
single company by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, according
to the Wall Street Journal which reported the potential
settlement late on Monday.
The largest currently is the $15 million paid by ChoicePoint
Inc in 2006 after a data breach, according to a third source.
The charges involve the use of special computer code, or
"cookies," to trick Apple's Safari browser so Google could
monitor users who had blocked such tracking.
Google disabled the code after being contacted by the
Journal. Google has said the tracking was inadvertent and that
no personal information such as names, addresses or credit card
data was collected.
But the tracking was done despite assurances that Safari
could be set to protect users' privacy and prompted an FTC probe
into whether Google violated a consent decree signed last year.
Google said then it would not misrepresent its privacy policies.
"The FTC is focused on a 2009 help center page published
more than two years before our consent decree," a Google
spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. "We have now changed
that page and taken steps to remove the ad cookies, which
collected no personal information, from Apple's browsers."
Google also faces potential sanctions from other
governments. It is being investigated by the European Union to
determine if the company complies with Europe's stricter privacy
laws.
The search engine is also the subject of a wide-ranging
antitrust investigation by the FTC because of accusations the
company manipulated search results to favor its own products.
An FTC spokeswoman declined to comment.