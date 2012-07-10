Google to pay $22.5 mln to settle privacy charges - WSJ

July 10 Google Inc is close to paying
$22.5 million to settle charges that it bypassed the privacy
settings of customers using Apple's Safari browser, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials briefed on the
settlement terms.
The fine would be the largest penalty ever levied on a
single company by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the Journal
said late Monday.
The charges involve Google's use of special computer code,
or "cookies," to trick Apple's Safari browser so Google could
monitor users that had blocked such tracking, the newspaper
said.
Google disabled the code after being contacted by the
Journal. According to Google, tracking of Apple users was
inadvertent and did not cause any harm to consumers, the
newspaper reported.
"The FTC is focused on a 2009 help center page. We have now
changed that page and taken steps to remove the ad cookies,"
Google told the Journal.
Google also faces potential sanctions from other
governments. It is being investigated by the European Union to
determine if the company complies with Europe's stricter privacy
laws, the Journal reported.
An FTC spokeswoman declined to comment to the Journal.
Google and FTC could not be reached for comment by Reuters
outside regular U.S. business hours.