Google wins victory in row with German publishers

FRANKFURT Aug 22 A German regulator handed
Google Inc a victory on Friday as it said it would not
pursue a complaint brought against the internet search engine
operator by a group of publishers for giving users access to
their news articles.
Several publishers including Axel Springer SE and
Burda had banded together in a group called VG Media to demand
Google pay them for making their online articles available to
the public.
"Sufficient suspicion is always necessary to initiate an
abuse procedure. The complaint from VG Media did not establish
this," Andreas Mundt, president of Germany's Federal Cartel
Office, said in a statement on Friday.
Under German legislation that came into effect just over a
year ago, publishers can prohibit search engines and similar
services from using their news articles beyond very short
excerpts.
The cartel office said, though, that the scope of that
legislation was not yet entirely clear. It said it would
nonetheless monitor Google's reaction to publishers' demands and
launch anti-trust proceedings if warranted.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)