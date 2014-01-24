German court orders Google to block Max Mosley sex pictures

FRANKFURT Jan 24 A German court has ordered
Google to block search results in Germany linking to
photos of a sex party involving former Formula One boss Max
Mosley.
The court said on Friday that although Google had not taken
the pictures it was responsible as a distributor of the images.
"The court is of the opinion that the banned pictures of the
plaintiff severely violate his private sphere, as they show him
active in sexual practices," the court said.
The ruling comes more than two months after a French court
ordered Google to find a way to remove recurring links to images
of Mosley, who was photographed in 2008 at an orgy with
prostitutes.
The dispute in the Hamburg court relates to photographs of
Mosley published by the defunct British tabloid News of the
World that were accompanied by an article suggesting he had
organised a "sick Nazi orgy".
Mosley has acknowledged that he engaged in sado-masochistic
activity with the five women and paid them 2,500 sterling
($4,000), but denied the orgy was Nazi-themed.
The decision is another setback for Google as it tries to
defend a global stance that the search engine is merely a
platform that delivers links to content and it should not be
responsible for policing them.
Although Google can delete images on its website, it cannot
prevent others reposting them, resulting in a constant game of
catch-up.
Google said on Friday it would appeal the ruling.
"It could mean that Internet providers are required to
monitor even the smallest components of content they transmit or
store for their users. We believe this is contrary to European
law," a Google spokesman said.
In a blog post published in September, Google said it had
already removed "hundreds of pages for Mr. Mosley" as part of a
process that helps people delete specific pages from Google's
search results after they have been shown to violate the law.