Facebook, Twitter apps come to Glass, Google's wearable computer

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 Social networking services
Facebook Inc and Twitter are coming to Google Glass, the
wearable computer made by the Internet search company.
Google Inc announced on Thursday a half-dozen apps
specially designed to work on its Glass devices. News network
CNN, fashion magazine Elle, as well as online apps Tumblr and
Evernote were among the half-dozen new apps for Glass unveiled
during Google's annual developer conference in San Francisco.
Google Glass is a stamp-sized electronic screen mounted on
the left side of a pair of eyeglass frames which can record
video, access email and messages and retrieve information from
the Web.
Google began distributing the devices last month to a
limited number of developers, but it has yet to specify when a
version will be available for consumers or at what price.
The futuristic-looking devices have been a common sight at
the Google conference this week, with many of the attendees and
staffers wearing Glass. But Google executives gave Glass short
shrift during the more than three-hour keynote talks on
Wednesday, barely mentioning Glass among the litany of new
products and services discussed on stage.