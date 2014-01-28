Google Glass gets image makeover as launch nears

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 28 Google Inc has
unveiled a set of fashionable prescription frames and shades for
its Glass Internet-connected eyewear in an image makeover to
give it broader appeal before a mass launch in the United States
later this year.
Google also announced a deal with Vision Service Plan, the
largest U.S. optical health insurance provider, that will allow
consumers to get prescription lenses specially fitted to the
device.
A stamp-sized electronic screen mounted on the side of a
pair of eyeglass frames, Google Glass can record video, access
email, provide turn-by-turn driving directions and retrieve info
from the Web by connecting wirelessly to a user's cell phone.
The version of Glass available until now was mounted on a
titanium band that rested on the bridge of the wearer's nose,
resembling a pair of glasses without lenses and inspiring a bit
of ridicule - from a parody on "Saturday Night Live" to a
popular blog poking fun at its users.
Google's website on Monday showed off a new selection of
four different frames, in styles including "Bold" and "Curve",
available for $225 each, and a couple of different sunglass
shades for $150 each.
"This new collection marks a step into an entirely new
category of smart eyewear," Google said in a statement.
Google said it has been training an unspecified number of
VSP eye care specialists in New York, San Francisco and Los
Angeles to combine the device and special Glass frames with
prescription lenses.
Consumers who have VSP's insurance, VSP Vision Care, will be
able to receive a reimbursement on the special Glass frames up
to the allowance provided with their current vision benefit,
Google said.
A Google spokeswoman said there were financial terms to the
partnership with VSP, but declined to provide any details.
Glass is currently available only to a limited number of
early users in the U.S. for $1,500, a price that Google says
will be lower when the consumer version of Glass goes on sale to
the general public towards the end of 2014.
Many believe wearable computers such as Google Glass
represent the next big shift in technology, just as smartphones
evolved from personal computers. Glass has also unnerved
everyone from lawmakers to casino operators worried about the
potential for hitherto unimagined privacy and policy violations.