Google to sell Glass to public next week

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Google Inc
will take online orders for its Glass wearable gadget on April
15, in its biggest push to get the $1,500 wraparound Web-ready
glasses out to the U.S. public.
For a limited time starting Tuesday, Google will make the
wearable device available to more than just the select group of
users such as apps developers in its Glass Explorer program.
In a blogpost, Google did not say how many pairs it would
sell, just that the quantity would be limited.
"Every day we get requests from those of you who haven't
found a way into the program yet, and we want your feedback
too," the company said on a Thursday blogpost.
"That's why next Tuesday, April 15th, we'll be trying our
latest and biggest Explorer Program expansion experiment to
date. We'll be allowing anyone in the U.S. to become an Explorer
by purchasing Glass."
Many tech pundits expect wearable devices to go mainstream
this year, extending smartphone and tablet capabilities to
gadgets worn on the body, from watches to headsets. Google has
run campaigns in the past to drum up public involvement,
including inviting people to tweet under the hashtag
#ifihadglass for a chance to buy a pair of the glasses.
Google Glass has raised privacy concerns, prompting some
legislators to propose bans on the gadget.
(Reporting by San Francisco Newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)