Google's digital glasses move out of lab and closer to reality

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Google Inc
expects to roll out a consumer version of its electronic eyewear
that can live-stream images and audio and perform computing
tasks in less than two years, though it stopped short of putting
a price tag on the "smart" glasses.
Google Glass, as the technology is known, will be sold to
consumers at a price "significantly" lower than the $1,500 that
the company is selling it to U.S.-based software developers from
early next year, Google co-founder Sergey Brin said.
Brin showed off the glasses at Google's annual developer
conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, providing the most
in-depth public look at the futuristic technology since Google
first announced the project in April.
Google also unveiled its first tablet which it will start
selling from mid-July for $199, hoping to replicate its
smartphone success in a hotly contested market now dominated by
Amazon.com Inc's Kindle Fire and Apple Inc's
iPad.
Google Glass is a stamp-sized electronic screen mounted on
the left side of a pair of eyeglass frames which can record
video, access email and messages, and retrieve information from
the Web.
In a high-octane demonstration of the technology, several
skydivers wearing the glasses jumped out of an airship and
landed on the roof of San Francisco's Moscone Center, sharing a
live video of the stunt with the crowd.
Reporters at a briefing after the conference lined up to try
on Brin's personal pair of glasses, where they were able to
watch a video of fireworks displayed on the small screen. The
perspective in the video shifted as wearers moved their heads to
look up, down or sideways.
The glasses, which weigh less than some sunglasses, contain
a wireless networking chip and essentially all the other
technology found inside a typical smartphone - save for a
cellular network radio - Google executives said.
The battery is smaller than a smartphone battery, but Google
is working on ways to make the battery charge last for a full
day.
Brin said he expects the glasses to be available to
consumers less than a year after the developer version is
available.
Google is still experimenting with various aspects of the
glasses, including potentially providing directions on the
screen and the ability to have the glasses speak out text
messages, Brin said.
He said, in response to a question, that there are no plans
to offer any kind of advertising on the device.