Google's Gmail down for users around the world

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 24 Google Inc's
email service Gmail, used by hundreds of millions of people,
went down for users across the globe on Friday morning.
Google was not immediately available for comment, and it was
unclear what triggered the outage, which affected users in at
least India, Britain and the United States. Several blogs
including TechCrunch cited an outage in Europe as well, though
Reuters was not immediately able to verify that.
Google's "App Status" dashboard online, which tracks the
state of various Google services, showed green lights across the
board as of late Friday morning.
Users attempting to sign on saw a "temporary error" message
and a brief note: "We're sorry, but your Gmail account is
temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience and
suggest trying again in a few minutes."