UPDATE 1-Google shows off virtual reality collaboration with GoPro

By Julia Love
SAN FRANCISCO May 28 Action camera maker GoPro
Inc and Google Inc introduced a virtual
reality system using 16 cameras and Google software, sending
GoPro shares up nearly 7 percent on Thursday.
GoPro's helmet- and body-mounted video cameras are popular
with adventure sports enthusiasts, and the new GoPro system will
use Google's new Jump technology to help create a 360 degree
view.
Google showed off the GoPro system at its developer
conference in San Francisco. It did not say when the system will
go on sale.
Google also announced a new Photos app that helps users
store and organize their images. Set to be released on Thursday,
the app will let users back up and store unlimited photos and
videos for free, said Anil Sabharwal, Google's director of
product management.
The app also makes it easy for users to post their photos
through social media and messaging services such as Twitter and
WhatsApp.
"We firmly believe you should be able to share photos and
videos any way you want," Sabharwal said.
Available on Apple's iOS system, Google's Android system and
the web, the app automatically organizes photos by the people,
places and things depicted and also helps users create collages
and movies.
Google shares were nearly unchanged, down 7 cents to
$554.18, while GoPro shares rose 6.6 percent to $56.81.
