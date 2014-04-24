版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五

Google executive Gundotra leaving company

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Google Inc executive Vic Gundotra announced on Thursday that he is leaving the Internet search company after eight years. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic)
