PREVIEW-Google preparing for U.S. Senate hearing

By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Google's Eric Schmidt, the
online search giant's point man for all things Washington, goes
before a Senate panel this week to argue the company is not a
rival-abusing bully, but in fact is struggling to stay on top.
Google Inc (GOOG.O) controls more than two-thirds of the
global search market. But Web technologies such as social
networking and smartphone applications offer new ways for
people to find information -- putting pressure on the company.
At the hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee's
antitrust panel on Wednesday, Schmidt will argue that Google's
critics are wrong to say it gives preference to its own
products. Rather, he will say Google is just trying to deliver
the best-cultivated search results for users.
Schmidt had been Google's chief executive officer, but
vacated the post to company co-founder Larry Page in April.
He now serves as executive chairman and oversees government
affairs -- a position of critical importance as the Federal
Trade Commission ramps up its antitrust probe into whether
Google favors its own products in search, among other issues.
The issue of search ranking is a touchy subject with
Google, which says its algorithm is devised to give users the
most useful result so they will come back. Google's revenue
comes from advertising on the search results page.
Schmidt is also expected to try to steer the focus of the
hearing to the company's running battles with those who game
its search algorithm, for example "scrapers" who take commonly
searched words, combine them into a nonsensical block of text
and throw it up on the Web to grab eyeballs and advertising
dollars.
Google believes that, if scrapers succeed too often,
consumers will lose confidence in search and turn to other
resources. There is thinking within Google that scrapers and
others who try to game the search algorithm could pose an
existential threat to the company.
Google has taken action in the past, penalizing
Overstock.com Inc (OSTK.O) and J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) after
accusing them of abusing guidelines to get their websites to
rank high in searches. [ID:nL3E7F82CT]
BEST-CASE IS STATUS QUO
The hearing carries risk for Google because the panel is
looking at its most important product -- search, says Colin
Gillis, an analyst at BGC Financial in New York.
"It's never a positive to have to testify on antitrust on
the Hill," said Gillis. "The best-case scenario is that things
continue as they are."
Gillis added there was an outside chance Schmidt would make
a damaging mistake.
"He's opening his mouth and he's speaking and there's
always the possibility that something will come out of it that
he thinks is logical and that the committee may not like," he
said. "It's not likely to happen, but it's always possible."
Schmidt could also discuss other factors that can bring
down a website's ranking, such as whether there are errors on
the site, like broken links; the speed of the site and whether
the site appears to have malware.
Google says it is reaching out to webmasters, letting them
know about problems that could affect their search ranking.
Schmidt has been defending Google in Washington for years
and is well aware many antitrust experts are skeptical that
Google always plays fair.
Democratic Senator Herb Kohl, head of the Senate Judiciary
Committee's antitrust panel, is one of several lawmakers
expected to press Google on the issue of search.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who led
investigations of Google when he was the Connecticut attorney
general, called Google a "great American success story," but
says he will have questions.
"Concerns have been raised by both regulators and
competitors over whether Google has used its dominance of the
online and smartphone search markets to impose extra costs on
consumers, unfairly preference its own products, or
disadvantage competitors through a variety of means, including
its search and advertising systems," Blumenthal said in a
statement to Reuters.
Republican Senator Mike Lee, who is also on the
subcommittee, has expressed concern about Google's purchase of
ITA travel search software. Competitors such as Expedia
Inc(EXPE.O) have worried Google would abuse its new dominance
in travel search.
Executives representing Expedia as well as Yelp, another
Google rival, will testify at the hearing after Schmidt.
