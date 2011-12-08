Google to invest $300 mln in Hong Kong data centre

HONG KONG Dec 8 Google Inc said
it will invest $300 million in its Hong Kong data centre, due to
come online in early 2013 after the company broke ground on
Thursday.
The $300 million investment includes the cost of land,
construction and technical equipment, with the facility
employing about 25 full-time staff when fully operational,
Google said in a statement.
"We're working as quickly as we can to get this facility
operational so we can keep up with rapid growth in capacity
demand across the region," Simon Chang, head of Google's
hardware operations in Asia, said in the statement.
In September, Google said it planned to build data centres
in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, TO be operational within 1-2
years once construction begins.