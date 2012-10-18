版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 05:41 BJT

Google CEO says run rate for mobile now over $8 billion

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 18 Google Inc CEO Larry Page said on Thursday that the annual run rate for the company's mobile business was now more than $8 billion.

