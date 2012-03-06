Google recasts Android Market with new name

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 6
SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 Google Inc
is renaming its online storefront for music, books and digital
goods, its latest move to raise its profile in the market for
electronic content sales and to better compete with Apple Inc
and Amazon.com Inc.
The company has retired the Android Market name for its
store that sells apps, videos, music and electronic books on the
Web and on mobile devices. From Tuesday, the store will be
rebranded as the Google Play Store.
The change is designed to make it clearer to consumers that
Google offers a broad catalogue of content in addition to the
apps programmed for smartphones and tablets based on its Android
operating system.
"Some people see the Android icon on their homescreen and
they think it's just for apps," said Chris Yerga, engineering
director for Android Digital Content, in an interview with
Reuters on Monday.
The name is being introduced three and a half years after
Google launched its Android Market as a central outlet for
consumers to download the mobile apps created for the growing
number of Android-based smartphones.
Android is the world's No.1 smartphone operating system,
used in smartphones sold by Motorola, Samsung
and HTC, among others.
There are more than 450,000 Android-compatible apps
available from third-party software developers versus 550,000
apps available for Apple iOS devices such as the iPhone and
iPad.
In the past year and a half, Google has expanded the menu of
offerings in the Android Market to include digital books, music
and videos - markets where Apple and Amazon have robust
businesses. Apple said in October that more than 16 billion
songs have been downloaded from its iTunes store. Amazon said
last year that it sells more digital books than print books.
Google's variety of outlets for selling different types of
digital content - consumers could purchase electronic books at a
special Google books website as well as on the Android Market
website - was confusing for consumers, Yerga said.
And the applications for consumers to play music and videos,
or read the books they purchased also had different names,
creating further confusion, he said. On Tuesday, Google's
various media applications will all feature the Play branding as
part of their names.
"Our goal with this is to bring more people to the store,"
Yerga said. "Maybe that person who is an avid book reader or
music purchaser now becomes aware of 'Hey I can also get videos
here, I can get games here.'"