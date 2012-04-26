UPDATE 2-Google disputes FCC claims of obstruction

By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 Google said it would
have been of little help to U.S. regulators to give them access
to the engineer who wrote a computer program that let its Street
View cars collect emails, passwords and other personal data from
people's home wireless networks.
"The fact that the engineer was legally unavailable did not
leave any significant factual questions unanswered," Google
wrote in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission's
Enforcement Bureau on Thursday.
Google was fined $25,000 by the FCC for impeding
its investigation into the matter, in which the company's Street
View cars collected the Wi-Fi data over several years while
crisscrossing the globe taking panoramic pictures of streets.
Google, which generated roughly $38 billion in revenue last
year, said it would pay the FCC fine to "put this investigation
behind it," but disputed the agency's claims that it did not
cooperate with the 18-month investigation.
Google said in the letter that it was legally unable to
provide access to the engineer - referred to as Engineer Doe -
because the engineer had declined to testify and invoked his
Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
The FCC said earlier this month that it would not take any
enforcement action against Google for the incidents, which
Google has called a "mistake." The agency said it wasn't clear
that Google violated federal wiretap laws by collecting
unencrypted personal data that people transmitted over their
wireless home (WiFi) networks.
Google noted in the letter that the United States Department
of Justice "long ago completed its own thorough examination" of
the issue, with access to Google employees and a review of key
documents, and concluded that it would not pursue a case for
violation of the Wiretap Act.
A spokeswoman for the DOJ declined to comment.
An FCC spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that the
agency stands behind the work of its staff who investigated
Google's "secret collection" of personal data and that Google
had "rightly admitted wrongdoing" in promising to pay the FCC's
penalty.
The incident, and the FCC's lack of enforcement action, have
prompted protest from privacy advocates. United States
Representative Edward Markey has called for Congress to hold a
hearing about Google's actions, which he said "leave many
questions unanswered."
The Federal Trade Commission ended an investigation into the
matter in 2010 without imposing any penalties on Google.
The company displays the pictures taken by its Street View
cars in its online Maps product, but collecting the WiFi data
was unrelated to the Google Maps project, and was done instead
so that Google could collect data on WiFi hotspots that can be
used to provide separate location-based services.
Google has said it thought it was only collecting a limited
type of WiFi data relating to a WiFi network's name and router
numbers, but later discovered that it was collecting so-called
pay-load data including email messages, website addresses and
passwords. Google blamed the snafu on a piece of computer code
that was accidentally included from an experimental project.
Google said that it reviewed more than half a million
documents for the FCC and arranged for interviews with "everyone
the FCC asked to meet." Google said that most of the delays in
the investigation were due to the agency's internal processes,
and that Google agreed to extend the statutory deadline for the
FCC probe by seven months.
"That is hardly the act of a party stonewalling an
investigation," said the letter from a lawyer representing
Google.
While the engineer responsible for the rogue code would not
talk to the FCC, Google said he had fully cooperated with the
company's internal investigation, stating that he "believed the
collection of publicly broadcast information sent over
unencrypted Wi-Fi networks to be lawful."