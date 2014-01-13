版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Google agrees to buy Nest Labs Inc for $3.2 bln in cash

NEW YORK Jan 13 * Google agrees to buy Nest Labs Inc for $3.2 bln in cash * Google says Nest transaction expected to close in the next

few months
