Google considering investment in new subsea cable -WSJ

June 20 Google Inc is considering an
investment in a new cable across the Pacific Ocean, the Wall
Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The move comes as technology companies send an increasing
amount of traffic across private networks, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1isOMAv)
Google took a stake in a similar $300 million cable in 2010,
according to the report. The Internet search company would use
the new subsea cable to connect data centers in Oregon and
Japan, the report said.
Private networks are commonly used for home, office and
businesses, as they provide security for vital information and
cannot be accessed by devices outside the network.
A public network is a type of network where anyone can
access and or connect to other networks or the Internet through
it.
A lot of Google's bandwidth is reserved for its private 'B4'
network, which transmits emails, YouTube videos among other
data, the report said. The network carries more traffic than the
public-facing one the company uses to transmit search results to
the Internet, the WSJ reported.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard
Orr)