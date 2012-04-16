Web freedom facing greatest threat-Google founder

LONDON, April 16 The principles of openness and
universal access that underpinned the Internet's creation are
facing their greatest-ever threat, the co-founder of Google
Sergey Brin said in an interview published by Britain's
Guardian newspaper on Monday.
Brin said the threat to freedom of the Internet came from a
combination of factors, including increasing efforts by
governments to control access and communication by their
citizens.
Brin said attempts by the entertainment industry to crack
down on piracy, and the rise of "restrictive" walled gardens
such as Facebook and Apple, which tightly
control what software can be released on their platforms, were
also leading to greater restrictions on the Internet.
"There are very powerful forces that have lined up against
the open Internet on all sides and around the world," Brin was
quoted as saying. "I am more worried than I have been in the
past. It's scary."
He said he was concerned by efforts of countries such as
China, Saudi Arabia and Iran to censor and restrict use of the
Internet.
Brin said the rise of Facebook and Apple, which have their
own proprietary platforms and control access to their users,
risked stifling innovation and balkanising the web.