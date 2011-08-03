Google blasts Apple, Microsoft for patent gang-up

* Says "hostile, organized campaign" against Android
* Android-based handsets under pressure from patent suits
LOS ANGELES/SAN FRANCISCO Aug 3 Google
Inc(GOOG.O), fresh off losing a bid to buy thousands of
valuable patents from bankrupt Nortel NRTLQ.PK, accused its
biggest rivals on Wednesday of banding together to block the
Internet giant in the red-hot smartphone arena.
In a rare public outburst, Google Chief Legal Officer David
Drummond blasted Microsoft (MSFT.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Oracle
ORCL.O and "other companies" for colluding to hamper the
increasingly popular Android mobile software by buying up
patents, effectively imposing a "tax" on Android cellphones.
Apart from increasing costs for consumers, snapping up the
patents will stifle technological innovation, he said.
"Microsoft and Apple have always been at each other's
throats, so when they get into bed together you have to start
wondering what's going on," Drummond wrote in a blog post.
He referred to "a hostile, organized campaign against
Android by Microsoft, Oracle, Apple and other companies, waged
through bogus patents."
An Apple spokesman declined to comment.
Google is forging ahead in the smartphone market but has
been hampered by a lack of intellectual property in wireless
telephony, which has exposed it to patent-infringement lawsuits
from rivals including Oracle.
It lost out on the Nortel patents to a consortium grouping
Apple, Microsoft, Research in Motion RIM.TO and others, which
together paid $4.5 billion. [ID:nNL3E7I10H]
Google individually had bid up to $3.4 billion for those
patents before teaming up with Intel Corp (INTC.O), which on
its own had bid up to $3.1 billion, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
They bid through $4 billion and then tapped out, another
source had told Reuters. [ID:nN1E7601QM]
INCREASING PATENT LAWSUITS
The Internet search leader is now in talks to buy
InterDigital (IDCC.O), a key holder of wireless patents valued
at more than $3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Google, being a software company, was not focused on
patents for a long time but is now shopping to stock up. It
recently acquired over 1,000 patents from IBM (IBM.N).
Drummond said Google was looking to further stengthen its
patent portfolio.
The wireless industry has been embroiled in a wave of
patent suits in recent years as incumbents try to protect their
position against newcomers like Google, which entered the
market three years ago with Android.
The software, which is now used by phone makers including
HTC (2498.TW), Motorola (MMI.N) and Samsung (005930.KS), has
rapidly overtaken Nokia NOK1V.HE to become the world's most
popular smartphone platform, with about a third of the market.
HTC received a setback last month when a U.S. trade panel
said HTC had infringed two of Apple's patents [ID:nN1E76E1SO].
Also, Samsung has delayed the Australian launch of its
latest Galaxy tablet due to a patent dispute with Apple, which
says the South Korean electronics giant "slavishly" copied the
iPhone and iPad. [ID:nL3E7J21N2]
Oracle is suing Google, claiming the Internet search
company's Android software infringed on Java patents that it
inherited through an acquisition of Sun Microsystems in 2010.
[ID:nN1E76L1WM]
Patent acquisitions are expected to accelerate, with IBM
and Kodak [KODAK.UL] often mentioned as shopping intellectual
property on the market.
