UPDATE 2-Google cries foul on Apple, Microsoft mobile gang-up

By Edwin Chan
LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 Google Inc (GOOG.O), fresh
from losing a bid to buy thousands of patents from bankrupt
Nortel NRTLQ.PK, lashed out at its biggest rivals on
Wednesday and accused them of banding together to block the
Internet giant in the red-hot smartphone arena.
In a rare public outburst, Google Chief Legal Officer David
Drummond blasted Microsoft (MSFT.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Oracle
ORCL.O and "other companies" for colluding to hamper the
increasingly popular Android mobile software by buying up
patents, effectively imposing a "tax" on Android cellphones.
Apart from increasing costs for consumers, snapping up the
patents will stifle technological innovation, he said.
"Microsoft and Apple have always been at each other's
throats, so when they get into bed together you have to start
wondering what's going on," Drummond wrote in a blog post.
He referred to "a hostile, organized campaign against
Android by Microsoft, Oracle, Apple and other companies, waged
through bogus patents."
Microsoft and Apple had teamed up to acquire patents
previously owned by software maker Novell and bankrupt telecom
firm Nortel Networks Corp. to ensure "Google didn't get them,"
Drummond added.
But Microsoft's General Counsel Brad Smith disputed
Drummond's version on the Novell patent issue on Twitter.
"Google says we bought Novell patents to keep them from
Google. Really? We asked them to bid jointly with us. They said
no," Smith tweeted in response to the blog.
Representatives from Apple and Oracle declined comment.
Google -- which is facing a federal antitrust probe in the
Internet search market it dominates -- is forging ahead in the
smartphone market. But it has been hampered by a lack of
intellectual property in wireless telephony, which has exposed
it to patent-infringement lawsuits from rivals like Oracle.
It lost out on the Nortel patents to a consortium grouping
Apple, Microsoft, Research in Motion RIM.TO and others, which
together paid $4.5 billion. [ID:nNL3E7I10H]
Google individually had bid up to $3.4 billion for those
patents before teaming up with Intel Corp (INTC.O), which on
its own had bid up to $3.1 billion, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
They bid through $4 billion and then tapped out, another
source had told Reuters. [ID:nN1E7601QM]
INCREASING PATENT LAWSUITS
The Android software, now used by phone makers including
HTC (2498.TW), Motorola (MMI.N) and Samsung (005930.KS), has
rapidly overtaken Nokia NOK1V.HE to become the world's most
popular smartphone platform, with about a third of the market.
Drummond said the company was looking to strengthen its
patent portfolio. Google, whose crown jewel is its search
algorithm, has never placed the same priority on patents as it
has on copyright, but is now hoping to stock up. It recently
bought more than 1,000 patents from IBM (IBM.N).
The Internet search leader is now in talks to buy
InterDigital (IDCC.O), a key holder of wireless patents valued
at more than $3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
That shift in mentality comes as a wave of patent suits
crisscross the wireless industry. In past years, incumbents
have tried to protect their position against newcomers like
Google, which entered the market three years ago with Android.
HTC received a setback last month when a U.S. trade panel
said it had infringed on two of Apple's patents
[ID:nN1E76E1SO].
Also, Samsung has delayed the Australian launch of its
latest Galaxy tablet due to a patent dispute with Apple, which
says the South Korean electronics giant "slavishly" copied the
iPhone and iPad. [ID:nL3E7J21N2]
And Oracle is suing Google, claiming Android infringed on
Java patents that it inherited through an acquisition of Sun
Microsystems in 2010.
Patent acquisitions are expected to accelerate, with IBM
and Kodak EK.N often mentioned as shopping intellectual
property on the market.
