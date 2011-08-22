S&P upgrades Google stock days after "sell" view

* Google's stock upgraded less than a week after downgrade
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 22 Recommendations to unload
Google Inc (GOOG.O) stock are extremely rare on Wall Street.
But the latest "sell" rating for the Internet company was so
fleeting it existed for just three trading days.
Standard & Poor's upgraded Google's stock on Monday, giving
it a "hold" rating, reversing its much-debated downgrade the
prior week.
S&P had slapped Google with a Sell rating -- the only such
bearish call on the Internet giant's stock among almost 40
analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S -- after a surprise
Aug. 15 announcement that it will buy Motorola Mobility Holdings
Inc (MMI.N) for $12.5 billion.
As with other investors and industry commentators, S&P
voiced concern about Google's plans to enter the smartphone
manufacturing business, which could weigh on its financials and
create conflicts with the other handset vendors who also
license Google's Android software.
Shares of Google have fallen more than 10 percent from
their closing price before the deal was announced, trading just
a whisker below $500 in the afternoon, compared to the Dow
Jones Industrial Average's roughly 3 percent drop during the
period.
But while several analysts adjusted targets on Google's
stock price following news of the deal, no other firm appears
to have downgraded Google's stock, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Scott Kessler, the head of technology sector equity
research at S&P, said the sell-off in Google's stock following
the Motorola news had brought its share price down to the $500
target that he set for Google when he downgraded the stock.
"It's very hard for us to say sell this stock when it's
trading below its target price," Kessler told Reuters in an
interview on Monday.
The fact that the back-to-back Google downgrade and upgrade
came from S&P Equity, whose parent's unprecedented downgrade of
United States sovereign debt this month roiled global markets
and prompted discussion, made the move all the more striking.
Kessler acknowledged it was unusual to see a stock's
recommendation change so quickly. But he said the move was
consistent with S&P's approach to equity research.
"If we made a change to our fundamental commentary or the
target price, that would understandably be a little curious," he
said.
Google, the world's No.1 Web search engine, has 14 "strong
buy" ratings, 20 "buy" ratings and 5 "hold" ratings, according
to Thomson Reuters data. Google has no other "underperform" or
"sell" ratings according to Thomson One (S&P's research is not
included in Thomson One).
Although S&P raised its recommendation on Google's stock a
notch, Kessler said the firm's views of Google have not changed
much.
"We still have a lot of questions and concerns about this
proposed acquisition and the impact it's going to have," he
said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Phil Berlowitz;