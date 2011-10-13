Google boosts profit, revenue in third quarter

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 13 Google Inc (GOOG.O) said its profit grew 26 percent in the third quarter, as the Internet search leader's revenue jumped 33 percent to $9.72 billion.
Google said it earned $2.73 billion in net income in the third quarter. Earnings per share, excluding certain items, were $9.72 during the third quarter, it said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
Kincora completes private placement