版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 14日 星期五 04:06 BJT

Google boosts profit, revenue in third quarter

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 13 Google Inc (GOOG.O) said its profit grew 26 percent in the third quarter, as the Internet search leader's revenue jumped 33 percent to $9.72 billion.

Google said it earned $2.73 billion in net income in the third quarter. Earnings per share, excluding certain items, were $9.72 during the third quarter, it said.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐