UPDATE 1-Google paid $151 million for Zagat -- filing

* Google completed 57 deals in first nine months of 2011
* Google paid $114 mln for Daily Deals
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 26 Google Inc (GOOG.O) paid
$151 million in cash to acquire popular restaurant review guide
Zagat in September, the Internet company said in a regulatory
filing on Wednesday.
The acquisition, which added a valuable brand to Google's
content offerings and bolstered its push into the local
commerce market, was one of 57 deals completed by the Web
search company in the first nine months of 2011.
Google, the world's No.1 Internet search engine, has been
acquiring companies at a rapid clip, as it moves to expand into
new markets and adapt its product to a world in which consumers
increasingly rely on mobile devices and social networking
services to access the Internet.
Google also acquired Daily Deals, a privately held, German
online coupon company, for $114 million in cash in September,
Google said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. And it completed the acquisition of ITA Software
for $676 million in cash in April.
Google said it completed 54 other acquisitions and
purchases of intangible assets during the first nine months of
2011 for roughly $502 million.
During that same period in 2010, Google completed 37 deals
for $626 million, excluding the acquisitions of Slide, AdMob
and On2 Technologies, for which Google paid a combined $983
million.
Google announced its acquisition of Zagat Survey, which
polls consumers and compiles reviews about restaurants, hotels
and other businesses around the world, in September, but did
not disclose a price at the time.
Google's largest deal to date, the planned $12.5 billion
acquisition of mobile phone maker Motorola Mobility Holdings
Inc (MMI.N) is pending regulatory approval. Google has said it
expects the deal, announced in August, to close later this year
or early in 2012.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Andre Grenon)