UPDATE 1-Google social network opens doors to businesses

* 20 brands currently available on Google+
* Any organization able to create a page "soon"
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 7 Google Inc's (GOOG.O) new
social networking service has opened its doors to businesses to
create special web pages, a move that could entice visitors to
spend more time on the website and help Google match the offerings
of rival Facebook.
The so-called Google+ Pages allow corporate brands and
businesses to set up a special page within Google's social
networking service.
Google said that 20 businesses, including Toyota, Pepsi and
retailer Macy's, have set up special pages on the Google+ social
network, and that any organization will soon be able to join as
well.
Until now, only individual users have been able to sign up for
Google+. Businesses are increasingly using online social services,
such as Facebook, to reach new customers and to cement
relationships with loyal customers through special offers and
promotions.
Google, the world's No. 1 search engine, has signed up more
than 40 million users on Google+ since it introduced the service
in late June. But Facebook dominates the social networking market
with more than 750 million users.
The new Google+ business pages will be accessible from
Google's Web search engine, as well as from within the Google+
social networking service. Google said on Monday that users who
type the plus symbol in front of a business' name, such as
"+Pepsi," when conducting a search on its search engine, will be
directly connected to the business' special Google+ page.
Google said this so-called "direct connect" feature is
currently available for a limited number of pages, but that "many
more are coming."
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Gunna Dickson)