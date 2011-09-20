UPDATE 3-Google+ opens up, takes fight to Facebook

* Google ramps up battle with Facebook
Sept 20 Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Facebook
trotted out a variety of new social networking features in
back-to-back announcements on Tuesday, underscoring their
intensifying competition for Web surfers.
Google integrated its flagship search engine into its
3-month old social network -- with membership now open to the
Internet public -- and expanded its "Hangouts" video-chat
feature to allow mobile use and broadcasting.
The company said on its official blog its well-received
Hangouts feature -- where up to nine people can link up and
chat with a user on video -- will be available on camera
equipped smartphones powered by its own Android software.
Support for Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iOS devices "is coming soon", it
added.
And a user can now host an online broadcast with this
feature -- recording a session and broadcasting it live for
public access online. Black Eyed Peas front man will.i.am will
host the first "Hangout on Air" on Wednesday, Google said.
"Hangouts should keep pace with how you socialize in the
real-world, so today we're launching it on the one device
that's always by your side: your mobile phone," senior vice
president of engineering Vic Gundotra said on the blog post.
For its part, Facebook said it was introducing a new
"ticker" on its users' home pages, providing real-time
notifications of what friends are doing on the service.
Facebook also revamped the service's main news feed to flag
important items -- such as a new baby announcement -- for
Facebook users who have not logged on for a few days. Facebook
also changed the way photos are displayed on the site,
increasing the size of pictures that appear in a users' news
feed.
Facebook is the world's No.1 social networking service,
with more than 750 million users. The company has rolled out a
series of improvements to its service recently, many of which
seem designed to match features Google has used to set apart
its rival social networking service, Google+.
Google did not say how many people had signed up for
Google+ so far, but confirmed the social network was now open
to all, whereas previously it had been invitation-only.
Analysts estimate upward of 25 million users have joined
Google+ since its inception.
The company also made its search engine available from
within the social network. Users can search from Google+ and
get results not just on the network, but from the worldwide
Internet.
Google's infant social network, which counts Facebook CEO
Mark Zuckerberg as a member, has met skepticism so far. Some
are waiting to see if it can maintain the rapid momentum of its
first months.
If CEO Larry Page's brainchild -- which some say mimics
better than Facebook the instinctive categorizing of friends
that occurs in real life -- takes off, it will come at a
pivotal moment for its bigger rival. Facebook is widely
expected to go public in 2012.
"We're nowhere near done, but with the improvements we've
made so far we're ready to move from field trial to beta,"
Gundotra said.
