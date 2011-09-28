U.S. DOJ seeks information on Google-Motorola deal

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 Federal antitrust regulators have asked for more information about Google Inc's (GOOG.O) planned $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N).

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Motorola said it received a request for "additional information and documentary material" from the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division.

Motorola said Google also received a similar request and repeated its expectation the deal will close by the end of 2011 or early 2012.

Google, whose free Android software is the top operating systems for Internet-enabled smartphones, announced in August it plans to acquire phone-maker Motorola. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Andre Grenon)