Google to meet French regulator on privacy policy

| PARIS
PARIS May 16 Google will meet with
France's data protection watchdog on May 23 to answer questions
about its new user privacy policy as part of a Europe-wide
investigation being led by the French regulator.
France's Commission Nationale de l'Informatique (CNIL) is
examining Google's new approach to privacy on behalf of the 27
states of Europe to determine if it conforms with European law.
Google has already provided a 94-page response to a CNIL
questionnaire on the new policy, which took effect in March.
"We are not totally satisfied with their responses so we
have set up this meeting to discuss the issues with Google,"
said Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, the president of CNIL, in an
interview.
"We want to untangle the precise way that specific personal
data is being used for individual services, and examine what the
benefit for the consumer really is," she explained.
Under its new system, Google consolidated 60 privacy
policies into one and began pooling data it collects on
individual users across its services, including YouTube, Gmail
and its social network Google+.
The search giant says this allows it to better tailor search
results and improve services for consumers. Users are not
allowed to opt out.