SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 Google Inc is working with three manufacturers to develop a sub-$100 smartphone for the Indian market this fall, getting Android software into one of the fastest-growing major mobile markets.

Those "Android One" phones would come with 4.5 inch screens, dual SIM cards and FM radio, Google senior vice president Sundar Pichai told the crowd at the company's annual developers' conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic,)