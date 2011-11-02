Google offers free websites to Indian businesses in Internet push

NEW DELHI Nov 2 Google Inc said it
will offer free websites to small and medium businesses in India
in a move to boost Internet usage in Asia's third-largest
economy and aims to get half a million of these businesses
online in the next three years.
India is the world's second-biggest mobile phone market with
about 870 million users, but Internet penetration is low. About
100 million, or less than a tenth of a country of 1.2 billion
people, use Internet although that still makes it the world's
third-biggest Internet user market.
The country is home to an estimated 8 million small and
medium businesses, of which about 400,000 have a website and
100,000 have active online presence, Google said in a
presentation on Wednesday.
The online commerce, or e-commerce, market in India is small
now but few people doubt one day it will be a big business in
the country. Google said in the presentation e-commerce in India
has hit an "inflection point."
"We want to build an ecosystem...We are investing in the
market," Nikesh Arora, Google's chief business officer, told
reporters in the Indian capital, adding the country was not a
big revenue market yet but a good user market.
Rajan Anandan, managing director of Google's Indian unit,
said the Internet search giant was making "significant"
investments in the free web hosting initiative but had no
"near-term revenue expectations" from it.
Google and its partner web hosting firm HostGator will
facilitate free web domain names and will maintain the websites
for a year without charging any fee. At the end of the first
year, users will have to pay a "nominal charge" if they wish to
renew their domain name, Google said in a statement.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)