Google fund invests in education start-up Renaissance Learning

* Brookline Bancorp Inc announces pricing of common stock offering
Feb 19 Renaissance Learning, an education technology start-up, said on Wednesday that Google Inc's investment fund had bought a minority stake in the company, valuing it at $1 billion.
Renaissance, owned by British private equity firm Permira, provides cloud-based education software, including reading and assessment tools that the company says are used by nearly 20 million students and teachers.
Google Capital was formed in 2013 to invest in technology start-ups. Its investments include SurveyMonkey, an online survey company, and Lending Club, a service that matches people seeking loans with people willing to make them.
The Renaissance investment is Google's first in education.
New York Times said on Wednesday Google's investment was $40 million. ()
* CVR Refining LP sees 2017 total capital spending of $170 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2plt8Ux) Further company coverage:
April 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a better-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid.