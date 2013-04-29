Google Now comes to iPhone, challenging Apple's Siri

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 29
SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 Google Inc is
bringing its Google Now technology to the iPhone, where it will
compete head-on with Apple Inc's Siri to serve as the
primary service that smartphone users rely on to get everything
from weather updates to traffic forecasts.
Google Now, which made its debut last year on mobile devices
powered by Google's Android operating system, will be available
as a feature in the new version of the Google Search app for
iPhones and iPads starting on Monday.
Personal assistant technology such as Apple's Siri, Google
Now and products created by various start-up companies aspire to
play what could become a critical role on smartphones by helping
users with daily chores such as looking up information on the
Web, handling calendar appointments and managing travel plans.
Some analysts believe Apple's Siri, which comes pre-loaded
on iPhones and iPads, represents a growing threat to Google, the
world's No. 1 search engine. The information that Siri provides
on common topics such as sports scores and nearby restaurants
reduces the need to visit Google's search engine, the analysts
say.
Johanna Wright, Google's vice president of Search and Assist
for Mobile, described Google Now as the next phase in the
evolution of search, in which answers are served up without a
user needing to type in a query.
The technology taps into Google's various online services,
from Web search to personal Gmail email and Google Calendar
entries, to deliver relevant information throughout the day in
pop-up windows that Google refers to as "cards." By accessing
an email with a flight itinerary, for example, Google Now can
automatically remind a traveler about an upcoming trip and
suggest the best time to leave for the airport based on current
traffic conditions.
Unlike the Android version of Google Now, in which users can
swipe the phone's homescreen to quickly access the pop-up cards,
the version for Apple's iOS will only display these cards when a
user has opened the Google Search app.
The smartphone has emerged as a key battleground between
Google and Apple as consumers increasingly access the Web with
mobile devices instead of personal computers.
In September, Apple replaced the Google Maps app that once
came pre-loaded on iPhones with a new maps app that Apple
created in-house. The Apple maps service contained embarrassing
errors, drawing fierce criticism from consumers and reviewers
and forcing Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook to offer a public
apology.