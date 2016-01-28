UPDATE 2-Italian tax police believe Google evaded 227 million euros in taxes - sources

(Adds details of police investigation)
MILAN Jan 28 Italy believes Google
evaded 227 million euros ($247.5 million) in taxes between 2009
and 2013 and could hit the U.S. Internet giant with hefty
punitive fines, investigative sources said on Thursday.
The report by Italian finance police was due to be handed to
Google later in the day and comes amid an increasingly angry
debate across Europe over taxation of multinationals who park
earnings in low-tax nations.
Asked about the Italian report, a Google spokesperson said:
"Google complies with the tax laws in every country where we
operate. We are continuing to work with the relevant
authorities."
Finance police suspect that over a five-year period, Google
failed to declare some 100 million euros of revenues in Italy
which would have fallen into a 27 percent corporate tax bracket.
In addition, some 600 million euros of royalties should have
been revealed to the tax authorities and would have faced a tax
demand for some 200 million euros.
A source said there was no agreement yet with Google on the
issue and said the eventual sum requested of the U.S. company
could be considerably higher once penalties and interest arrears
were added.
Google's latest figures show it paid 2.2 million euros of
tax in Italy in 2014 on revenues of 54.4 million euros generated
in the country. Italy's Communications Authority estimates
Google's Italian revenues at around 10 times higher.
Last week Google agreed to pay 130 million pounds ($185
million) in back taxes to the British authorities, though the
opposition Labour Party and others said the sum was too small
compared with the profits the company earned in Britain.
In December, Apple Inc agreed to pay Italy's tax
office 318 million euros to settle a dispute over allegations it
failed to pay taxes for six years, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
On Thursday, the European Commission weighed into the row
over taxation of multinationals with a proposal that would allow
EU countries to tax corporate profits at home in some cases,
even if the money had been transferred elsewhere.
Google has based its regional headquarters in Dublin, where
corporate tax rates are much lower than in Italy. The firm says
its Italian presence merely provides consulting and marketing
services for Google Ireland, the Middle East and Africa.
EU tax law protects companies against paying tax in a
country where they do not have what is termed a "permanent
establishment".
Speaking to Reuters last September, a Google spokeswoman
said the company was "naturally" attracted by Ireland's
relatively low corporate tax rate, as well as by the expansion
prospects the country offered.
"If governments don't like these laws they have the power to
change them," she said.
