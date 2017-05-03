Italy tax chief says close to deal with Google over tax dispute-paper

MILAN May 3 Italy and Alphabet Inc's Google are close to reaching a deal to settle a tax dispute, the head of the Italian tax authority Rossella Orlandi told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

"We are very close to a solution with Google," Orlandi said.

Italy is looking at a proposal from Google to pay between 270 million and 280 million euros to settle a tax dispute, a source close to the matter said in January.

Last year Italian tax police alleged that Google had evaded paying taxes worth 227 million euros ($248 million) between 2009 and 2013 in a move which was said could result in heavy punitive fines. In the interview with La Repubblica, Orlandi also said the government is reviewing the business of internet platforms for home rentals such as Airbnb Inc.

